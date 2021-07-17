Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,824 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

