Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Argo Group International worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 185.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Shares of ARGO opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.