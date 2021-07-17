Creditcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.32 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $5.32 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00006324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,606.16 or 0.99718872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003066 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

