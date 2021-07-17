Credits (CS) Trading Down 14.2% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $438,390.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.