Critical Analysis: First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) vs. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Northern Community Bancorp and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.68%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.63 $12.16 million N/A N/A Kearny Financial $252.93 million 3.72 $44.97 million $0.54 21.56

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 22.41% 8.56% 0.76% Kearny Financial 22.00% 5.67% 0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Kearny Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho, Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals for the construction of one- to four-family residences, or for various renovations or improvements to an existing dwelling; account loans, overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans; and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 19, 2020, it operated a total of 51 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

