Critical Comparison: Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) versus AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Forum Merger III and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) 7.08% 16.40% 4.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forum Merger III and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00 AB Volvo (publ) 3 1 3 0 2.00

Forum Merger III presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forum Merger III and AB Volvo (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) $36.89 billion 1.32 $2.11 billion $1.04 23.05

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Forum Merger III on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA to develop commercial vehicles and machines. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.