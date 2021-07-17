Critical Contrast: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) versus AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup 8.13% 14.27% 6.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Latham Group and AptarGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 AptarGroup 0 4 4 0 2.50

Latham Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. AptarGroup has a consensus target price of $154.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than AptarGroup.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and AptarGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup $2.93 billion 3.12 $214.04 million $3.64 38.20

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of AptarGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Latham Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active packaging products. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

