Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday.

Get Croda International alerts:

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $54.55 on Friday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.