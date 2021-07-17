CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 205.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,600 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CFB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.