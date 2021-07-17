CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,577,450.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,577,450.00.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

