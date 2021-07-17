Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 40,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Shares of CRWS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.