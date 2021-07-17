Crowny Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Crowny has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $89,243.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00102103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00144322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,563.24 or 0.99743223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.