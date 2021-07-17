Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $2.77 million and $5,368.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

