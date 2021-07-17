Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $258,498.35 and $129.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

