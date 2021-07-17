CryptoFlow Price Down 40.8% This Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $386,761.70 and approximately $548.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00105908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00145824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,293.22 or 0.99960932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.