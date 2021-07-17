CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $666,341,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 13,724.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 3,005,688 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CSX by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,927,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,726,000 after buying an additional 2,440,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84. CSX has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.