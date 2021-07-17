CUE Protocol (CUE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,128.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.56 or 0.00080436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $194,661.40 and $9,128.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

