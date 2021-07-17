cVault.finance Price Reaches $6,122.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $61.22 million and $68,003.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $6,122.00 or 0.19399032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.68 or 0.00800679 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

