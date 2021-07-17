CVCoin (CVN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,010.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. CVCoin has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $45,010.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00106366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.08 or 1.00013767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

