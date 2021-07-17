CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) CAO Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 1,000 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) CAO Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 1,000 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 6,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,405. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter worth $52,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

