CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $675.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

CVI stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.