Cyclone Protocol Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $446.78 or 0.01407596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $57,421.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001418 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007683 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,554 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

