DAO Maker Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.87 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $53.87 million and $910,472.00 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00143802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,732.50 or 0.99737425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,176,500 coins and its circulating supply is 36,680,520 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

