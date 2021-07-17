DAOBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $210,698.68 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $210,698.68 and approximately $88.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,106.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.86 or 0.01401159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00390338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00087137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.