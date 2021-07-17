DAOstack Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.99 million and $325,110.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.41 or 1.00024819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

