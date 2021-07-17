Dash (DASH) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $221.69 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $117.70 or 0.00371049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002805 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.32 or 0.01555168 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,234,421 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.