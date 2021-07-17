David J. Mauro Sells 25,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $884,750.00.

David J. Mauro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -6.23. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRLD. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

