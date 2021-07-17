DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $21,077.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007666 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002811 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004192 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.