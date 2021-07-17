Decentraland Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $96.73 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,181,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,686,545 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

