Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $29.00 million and $856,277.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.45 or 0.99745812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

