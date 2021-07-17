DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $15.49 million and $349,385.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded up 46% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.98 or 0.00788705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

