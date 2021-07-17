DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches Market Cap of $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00102103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00144322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,563.24 or 0.99743223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

