DeGate (DG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32,590.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $32,590.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.77 or 1.00029662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,656,299 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.