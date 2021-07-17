Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,384. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

