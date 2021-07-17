Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Financial Analysis

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.5% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus target price of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -10.11% -8.62% -6.77% Delcath Systems -1,551.65% -173.70% -88.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $236.54 million 6.19 -$27.24 million ($0.79) -46.18 Delcath Systems $1.16 million 58.11 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.15

Delcath Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

