Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42,869.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $389,448.14 and $42,869.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00818964 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

