DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,286.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

DeNA stock remained flat at $$20.14 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17. DeNA has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DeNA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

