DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 46.6% in June

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,286.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
DeNA stock remained flat at $$20.14 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17. DeNA has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
DeNA Company Profile
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.