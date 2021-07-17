Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161,942.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $161,942.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00101943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00144422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,609.42 or 1.00162023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.