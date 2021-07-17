DerivaDAO (DDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,334.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $57.16 million and $28,334.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00006894 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00145749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,710.82 or 0.99800580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

