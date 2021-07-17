Desire (DSR) Market Cap Reaches $43,006.28

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Desire has a market cap of $43,006.28 and $20,265.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,199.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.56 or 0.06160292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.01404837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00383733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00133740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.46 or 0.00628769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00390466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00303007 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

