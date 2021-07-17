Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Despegar.com worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 384,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 45.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 421,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 979,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 65,340 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DESP stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

