Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Update

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DESTQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. Destination Maternity has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

