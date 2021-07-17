Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Update

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DESTQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. Destination Maternity has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
Destination Maternity Company Profile
