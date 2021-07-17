Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $204.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $169,876.32 and approximately $204.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.