Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 55.8% in June

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DTEGY opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTEGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.