Devery (EVE) Tops One Day Volume of $6,952.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Devery has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $239,112.64 and approximately $6,952.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.92 or 0.00825275 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

