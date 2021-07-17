DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,571 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 0.9% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of DexCom worth $136,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,159,356 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.31.

DXCM traded up $7.27 on Friday, hitting $448.69. 682,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,851. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.83.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.