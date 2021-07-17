dHedge DAO Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $11.65 million and $607,867.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00049305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.62 or 0.00817074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,946 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.