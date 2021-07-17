Diamond (DMD) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00006259 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $7.17 million and $11,506.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,613,734 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

