Digiwage Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $47,661.22 and $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

