Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Dillard’s worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

